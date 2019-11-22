Mizzou basketball heads to the beach

Mizzou Men’s Basketball will compete in the eight-team 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C. In addition to Mizzou, the event features former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Utah State, Dayton, Penn, Loyola-Chicago and Charlotte. The third annual Myrtle Beach Invitational will take place Nov. 19, 20 and 22, 2020, at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The tournament features three guaranteed games with a winners’ bracket and consolation bracket.

Mizzou is back in action Monday at its 2019 Thanksgiving tournament, the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Mizzou faces Butler in the opening game on Nov. 25. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The winner will face either Oklahoma or Stanford in the title game on Tuesday, Nov. 26.