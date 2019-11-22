Missouri’s Blunt wants State Department to boost measures for international adoptions

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, says more than 437,000 children are in America’s foster care system – nearly 14,000 are in Missouri. On the Senate floor this week, Blunt says more than 125,000 of children nationwide are waiting to get adopted.

“There’s some good news. Now, for the fourth year in a row, the number of children who were adopted increased. And for the second year in a row, the number of children who entered foster families decreased,” says Blunt.

Blunt adopted his youngest child, 15-year-old Charlie. He wants the State Department to boost measures for international adoptions.

“If someone in Ethiopia wants to adopt an Ethiopian child, someone in Guatemala wants to adopt a Guatemalan child or someone in Russia wants to adopt a Russian child, all fine. But, if they don’t have adoptive families in the country they were born in, let’s open the door in a more effective way for American families who want to be a part of that,” says Blunt.

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed Blunt’s bipartisan resolution marking each November as National Adoption Month and November 23rd as National Adoption Day. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, co-sponsored the legislation.

