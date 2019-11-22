Missouri State soccer moves onto second round of NCAA tournament

For the first time in program history, Missouri State men’s soccer (18-0-1) advances to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament with a 1-0 win over Denver (6-12-3) in front of the home crowd in Springfield Thursday night. On the Bears’ 11th and final corner kick of the match, Matthew Bentley scored the game’s lone goal in the 72nd minute to send MSU to the next round. The senior forward found himself in the right spot after Kyle Hiebert’s header deflected off a Denver defender and Bentley flicked a shot to bag his 15th goal of the season.

Missouri State continues its NCAA Tournament run with a second round matchup against No. 9-seed UCF on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5:00 p.m. (Central) in Orlando, Fla.