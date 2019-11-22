Human remains identified in Wisconsin brothers murder case

Human remains found in northwest Missouri’s Caldwell County and in western Nebraska have been identified as two missing Wisconsin brothers. A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department says dental records confirm Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a Braymer farm. Justin Diemel’s remains were discovered in a livestock trailer recently sold to a western Nebraska rancher.

Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer is in jail without bond and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle and other counts.

In July, the Diemels came to Missouri to see Nelson about a livestock business deal. They disappeared and their rental truck was found abandoned in northwest Missouri shortly after they vanished. A massive search for the Diemels began later that month.

