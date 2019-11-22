Deer hunting season means increased sales for many Missouri businesses

Firearms deer hunting season means more money for many Missouri communities. Ammie Gaston of the Hootenanny restaurant in northeast Missouri’s Perry tells WGEM-TV in Quincy this time of year is critical for her and other area businesses.

“We were slam packed last weekend, I have about 20, 25 flavors of homemade pie, I had about a hundred pies made and we sold out of pies,” says Gaston.

Gaston says the season comes at an important time for all businesses in the region.

“We will slow down while all of our farmers get their crops out, so hunting season kind of helps bring that up,” says Gaston.

At her restaurant last Saturday alone, Gaston said her team served 300-400 tables throughout the day, something she said continues in the following weeks.

When hunters score their kill, they get the meat processed, something that could end up costing them hundreds depending on what they want done. Kristen Caldwell, Co-Owner of 4 Quarter Processing, says from now until after Christmas, their freezer is packed with dozens of deer.

“We have a lot of hunters that come here, we have some from Michigan some from the Carolinas, from Florida, some from Illinois,” says Caldwell.

The fall portion of Missouri’s firearms deer hunting season continues through November 26.

By Missourinet affiliate WGEM in Quincy