Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill received good news on his hamstring injury. Multiple-outlets report Hill’s injury is minor and with KC on a bye-week he likely will be ready to play a week from Sunday against the Raiders. Hill left in the first quarter in the win Monday night over the Chargers in Mexico City. KC is 7-and-4 and lead the AFC West by a half-game over Oakland. The Chiefs will play five games in December, three at Arrowhead.

