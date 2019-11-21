Troy Brouwer, Game 7 hero, back with the Blues. “Couldn’t be happier”

The Blues are adding Troy Brouwer. St. Louis has signed the winger to a one-year, two-way deal. His signing comes after he joined the Blues last week as a professional tryout. Brouwer played one season with St. Louis in 2015-16 and helped lead the club to its first Western Conference Final appearance in 15 years.

Brouwer was a hero in Game 7 of a playoff series against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks. His third period goal lifted the Blues to a series win in 2016.

Blues notes: The Blues will be without Sammy Blais for a while. The forward will undergo surgery on his right wrist and will be re-evaluated in ten weeks. Blais suffered the injury during the Blues’ 3-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday. The Blues host the Flames tonight. St. Louis is coming off a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday. The Blues are tied for first in the Western Conference with 31 points.