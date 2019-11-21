Cardinals and Royals make roster moves

>>Royals Add Speedster Heath To Roster

(Kansas City, MO) — Outfielder Nick Heath, who led the minors with 60 stolen bases last season, was among four prospects added to the Royals’ 40-man major league roster for the first time. Also added, were left-hander Foster Griffin, a former first-round pick, right-hander Carlos Hernandez and shortstop Jeison Guzman. The Royals designated for assignment outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, catcher Nick Dini and right-handers Conner Greene and Arnaldo Hernandez.

>>Cardinals Add Three To 40-man Roster

(St. Louis, MO) — St. Louis added prospects Jake Woodford, Elehuris Montero and Alvaro Seijas to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Dominic Leone was designated for assignment to make room for one of the prospects. The roster now sits at 40 players.