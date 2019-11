A southern Missouri soldier is on the road to recovery after getting critically injured last month in Afghanistan by an explosive. Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico reports Staff Sgt. Ian Ives of Cuba is reportedly alert, talking and making his own decisions.

Ives is a 2011 graduate of Missouri Military Academy in central Missouri’s Mexico.

He is being treated at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

By Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico