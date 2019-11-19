Tilmon and the Tigers too much for Terriers

You sort of got the feeling when Jeremiah Tilmon hit a three-pointer early in the game that it was going to be a good night for him and the Tigers. Tilmon dominated inside for Mizzou with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting in a 75-56 win over Wofford on Monday night at Mizzou Arena. Mark Smith led Mizzou’s offense with 19 points and four rebounds.

Tilmon also stayed out of foul trouble and its no secrent when he’s on the floor, the Tigers are better. They improved to 8-0 when Tilmon Jr. scores 16 or more points in his career.

Missouri had a five-point lead out of the break, but Wofford opened with a 10-2 run, but Tilmon threw the momentum back to Mizzou when he threw down back-to-back dunks to put the Tigers up 42-41 with 16:16 left contest. Mizzou would not surrender the lead fusing a 13-0 run over a six-minute period to put out the game out of reach.

Cuonzo Martin stresses defense and the Tigers have done that through the first four games. Mizzou has now held opponents to 63 or fewer points in four consecutive games to start the season. This marks the first time that’s been done since 1951-1952 when the Tigers did so in eight straight games.