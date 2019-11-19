Murder-suicide confirmed at Missouri dental office

Webb City police in southwest Missouri confirm a murder-suicide took place inside a dental office Monday morning. The people involved were 45-year-old Dr. Camille Hostetter and her estranged husband, 55-year-old Windell Glass.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton tells Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin that Glass shot Hostetter with a handgun, then turned the gun on himself. The couple was reportedly involved in a bitter divorce and were also business partners.

No patients were involved or injured.

By Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin