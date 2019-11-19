Missouri U.S. House members prepare to vote on whether to keep government open

The U.S. House is scheduled to vote today on a temporary funding bill that would keep the federal government open for business through December 20. East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly otherwise, federal funding is scheduled to run out on Thursday.

“I’m fearful we’re going to be stuck here over the Christmas holidays in a situation where we’re going to wind up pushing this can down the road one more time here because right now the whole process and the whole atmosphere here is so toxic that it’s very difficult to get anything done,” says Luetkemeyer.

He hopes Congress can avoid another government shutdown.

“I would love to say no, that’s not going to happen. But, I think it’s a very real possibility this time,” he says.

President Donald Trump has indicated he would sign the temporary funding bill, even though he’s demanding billions of dollars in other funding measures to build additional wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The move is not going over well with Democrats.

