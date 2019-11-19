Missouri State will host Denver in NCAA soccer tournament

Making the program’s fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, unbeaten Missouri State (17-0-1) is set for a first-round matchup in the 2019 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament against Denver (6-11-3) as the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee announced the 48-team field on Monday afternoon.

The opening round match will mark the first time MSU has hosted an NCAA Tournament match as they face the Pioneers on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

“We are excited to definitely be playing another game, the where and when doesn’t really matter,” said head coach Jon Leamy. “The good news is we get the chance to practice again today and get ready for Thursday.”

It’s the first trip to the Field of 48 for MSU since 2009. The Bears are 0-3 in their three previous NCAA Tournament games (1997, 1999, 2009). Previous trips to the NCAA field have included opening-round matches at Saint Louis (1997, 2009), and at UAB (1999). The UAB game marked the only loss of the year for Leamy’s 1999 squad (17-1-3).