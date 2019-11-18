Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State and Lindenwood qualify for NCAA D-II football playoffs

Central Missouri Mules Football has qualified for the 2019 NCAA Postseason. The NCAA announced this afternoon via their selection show that the Mules are the No. 4 seed in Super Region III. The fourth-seeded Mules will host No. 5 University of Indianapolis from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Saturday, Nov. 23 at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field in Warrensburg.

The NCAA field consists of seven teams in four Super Regions. Ferris State from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) earned the No. 1 seed and receives a first round bye in Super Region III.

Lindenwood (8-3, 7-0 GLVC) was selected as the seventh team in Super Region Three, earning the final spot among the competing teams from the GLVC, GLIAC, GAC, and MIAA. The Lions will take on No. 5 Ouachita Baptist on Saturday in Arkadelphia, Ark., as the Tigers earned the second seed in the region.

The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football team secured the program’s 24th NCAA Division II playoff bid with a berth into the 2019 field. It is the 16th straight season that Northwest will compete in the playoffs for a shot at the Division II national championship. Northwest (10-1 overall) will play host to Harding University (10-1 overall) at noon Saturday at Bearcat Stadium in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Div. II playoffs.

