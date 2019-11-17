Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / 15th ranked SEMO pulls out tough road win for fifth straight conference victory

15th ranked SEMO pulls out tough road win for fifth straight conference victory

By

#15 Southeast Missouri (8-3, 6-1) scored 20 second-half points en route to a 26-12 win over Eastern Illinois (1-10, 1-6) Saturday afternoon at O’Brien Field. With the win, SEMO nailed down its second-straight eight-win season marking the first time in program history where the Redhawks won eight games in back-to-back years. The eight-win season is SEMO’s ninth all-time since its football program began in 1904.

The Redhawks trailed, 7-6, at halftime before taking their first lead of the game thanks to a big play on special teams. Shabari Davis returned Stone Galloway’s punt 36 yards for a touchdown to put SEMO ahead, 13-7, with 13:03 remaining in the third quarter. It was the Redhawks first punt return for a touchdown in four years.

SEMO tacked on 13 more points in the fourth quarter to finish off the Panthers.

SEMO wraps up its regular-season at home against rival Murray State on Nov. 23. A win will clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title for the Redhawks. If SEMO wins and Austin Peay loses, the Redhawks will win the title outright.

Story courtesy SEMO Athletics

Subscribe to our daily newsletter