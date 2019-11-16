Offensive struggles continue for Mizzou as losing streak reaches four

The Missouri Tigers losing streak has now reached four games and frustration has set in for the offense following the Tigers 23-6 loss to Florida on Saturday at Faurot Field. Mizzou has scored just one touchdown in their last 13 quarters.

Florida led 6-3 after a first half. The Mizzou defense got after QB Kyle Trask, getting four sacks and allowing just 29 yards on the ground. The Tigers held the Gators to just 56 yards rushing.

On the offensive side, Florida blitzed on most first and second down plays, clogging up the middle lanes forcing the run game to try to get outside. Held to just 52 yards rushing, Mizzou was forced into many 2nd and long and 3rd and long situations. Kelly Bryant was forced to evade that blitzing most of the afternoon. The Tigers accumulated just 204 passing yards. Bryant was sacked three times.

Mizzou averaged 3.8 yards per play.

Watch Barry Odom’s postgame press conference.

The Tigers will play Tennessee on Saturday in their home finale.