$400 million steel plant to open in Sedalia in late December

Missouri’s top economic development official says a massive $400 million steel plant being built in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia is set to open next month.

State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon tells Missourinet the Nucor plant is scheduled to open on December 27 or 28. The steel rebar manufacturing plant is one of the largest projects Missouri has landed in the past decade.

It’s being built near Highway 65, and will be the anchor tenant of Sedalia’s new rail industrial park.

Sedalia-Pettis County economic development executive director Jessica Craig tells Missourinet about 2,500 people have applied for 250 jobs, primarily steelworker positions. She says about 160 have already been hired, and some of them are driving from as far away as Columbia and Kansas City.

The employees have been training at Nucor plants in Texas, Alabama and Mississippi.

The average salary for a Nucor steelworker is about $65,000. Craig says Nucor is still hiring for entry-level production steelworkers, and she encourages anyone interested to apply on the Nucor website.

Craig has said Nucor’s decision is a game changer for Sedalia, which has about 70 other manufacturers.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet