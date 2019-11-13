Tigers rally to force OT but come up short at Xavier

Missouri dropped an overtime thriller, 63-58, at number-21 Xavier. Dru Smith led all scorers with 22 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Xavier Pinson added nine points off the bench for Mizzou, which fell to 2-and-1.

Mizzou closed the half on a 9-1 run that cut Xavier’s 15-point lead to single digits. A dunk from freshman Kobe Brown, a Dru Smith steal leading to a layup and a Mark Smith buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired left the Tigers down just seven points at halftime. The Tigers carried that momentum into the second half with an immediate three from Dru Smith that cut Mizzou’s deficit to 28-24. Another 10-0 run came midway in the second half for Mizzou after a Tilmon dunk and a Tray Jackson 3-pointer. Dru Smith followed with a layup near the 11-minute mark, putting the Tigers ahead for the first time since they led 4-3 to start the contest.

Xavier took control of the contest early in overtime to build a 7-point advantage, but again Mizzou fought back and sliced the deficit to two with 23 seconds remaining. Xavier managed to seal the overtime win with clutch free throws to end the extra period.

Missouri returns home next Monday to take on Wofford.