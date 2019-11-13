Shildt’s breaks down a barrier after winning N.L. Manager of the Year

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt was named the 2019 National League Manager of the Year Award as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). Shildt led the Cardinals to their first N.L. Central title since 2015, joining Hall of Fame managers Whitey Herzog (1985) and Tony La Russa (2002) as Cardinals recipients of the BBWAA award.

Under Shildt, the Cardinals became the first Major League team in history to go from worst to first in errors in back-to-back seasons. The Cardinals went 91-71 in 2019 while advancing to the N.L. Championship Series, and are 132-99 (.571 winning pct.) under Shildt since he was named interim manager on July 15, 2018.

Shildt is the first manager to win the award who never played in the majors. He is also just the second manager to win the award and not garner the most first place votes.

Manager, Club 1st 2nd 3rd Points

Mike Shildt, Cardinals 10 14 3 95

Craig Counsell, Brewers 13 6 5 88

Brian Snitker, Braves 3 6 12 45

Dave Roberts, Dodgers 4 1 2 25

Dave Martinez, Nationals 3 6 15

Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks 2 2