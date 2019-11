A body has been found in a deep freezer in southwest Missouri’s Joplin. Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin reports Police got a tip on Tuesday that there was a dead body in a house behind a burned home. They found an adult male dead inside the freezer.

No arrests have been made in the case. An investigation is underway.

An autopsy is scheduled and the victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet