Three people killed in west-central Missouri fire

An apartment fire overnight in west-central Missouri’s Clinton has killed a 45-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and four-year-old girl. Missourinet affiliate KDKD in Clinton reports the fire started in a southwest bedroom and the preliminary cause of fire appears to be smoking in bed.

The unit’s smoke detector was not working. One other apartment unit in the building was damaged by fire and water.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The investigation continues.

