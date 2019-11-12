Missouri ranks second in nation in students completing apprenticeships

Missouri is second in the nation in the number of people placed in apprenticeships. About 10,000 people have gone through an apprenticeship program in the state.

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Director Zora Mulligan calls apprenticeships one of the state’s best kept secrets.

“And that’s not scaled by population. So if you think about how we are in population, being number two in the nation is a pretty big deal,” she says.

Mulligan tells Missourinet the state does quite a bit of work in grant finding.

“One of the areas where grants have been most significant in moving us forward is in apprenticeships,” says Mulligan. “We’ve had good luck getting grants from the U.S. Department of Labor to really grow apprenticeship programs.”

Mulligan says federal grants have made a significant difference in moving Missouri forward in apprenticeships.

Mulligan’s department is hosting the second annual Apprenticeship Missouri Summit today in Columbia at the Drury Inn. During a ceremony there today, Governor Parson plans to sign an executive order about apprenticeships. Missourinet will be there and have more on the story later.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet