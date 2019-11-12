Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri St matchup set for D-II Showcase game

The NCAA announced today that the match-up between No. 10 Central Missouri (10-0) and No. 12 Northwest Missouri (9-1) will be featured as an NCAA Division II Showcase game. It is the Association’s third football game and fourth event from a fall sport to be featured as an NCAA Division II Showcase game in 2019.

A hybrid model used for local television and online distribution allowed for the MIAA game to be selected as a showcase game this season. It will be broadcasted in local and regional linear television markets of each university with the complete list of carriers to be announced at a late date. The games will also be available on The MIAA Network.

Central Missouri is looking to win the MIAA Championship outright with a victory after it clinched a share of the title on Saturday, November 9. It was the ninth time in program history that the Mules claimed the MIAA trophy. With a Northwest Missouri win, it will earn a share of the Association’s championship, with UCM, as well as the program’s 30th conference crown. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville, Missouri.

The game not only features two of the top teams in the MIAA standings but also the regional and national rankings. In the latest rankings, UCM was second and NW was seventh. Both teams are also ranked in the top 12 of the AFCA Coaches Poll and top 14 the D2Football.com poll.