Adam Wainwright will play for the Cardinals in 2020

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Adam Wainwright to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. Wainwright, 38, will be entering his 15th season with the Cardinals in 2020, the 3rd-most seasons as a pitcher in a Redbirds uniform. Jesse Haines (18 years, 1920-37) and Bob Gibson (17 years, 1959-75) are the only pitchers ahead of him.

“We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 and look forward to watching him continue to add to his tremendous career legacy with the Cardinals,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.

Wainwright went 14-10 last season with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts, leading the National League with his five wins in September. He finished T6th in the N.L. in wins, his highest season win total since 2014 when he won 20, as he became the lone active N.L. pitcher with 10 career double-digit win seasons.