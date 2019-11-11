Piontek earns 300th coaching victory for Central Missouri volleyball

Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball picked up win No. 20 on the 2019 season, sweeping the Newman Jets 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17). The Jennies stand at 20-7 this season and 14-4 in the MIAA with just one weekend of regular season action left. In the process, the win is Coach Piontek’s 300th in his career. He is one of just three coaches all time in the MIAA to reach 300 career wins. The Jennies move to a perfect 119-0 under Coach Piontek when hitting .300 for a match.

After 23 seasons as the Jennies assistant coach, Piontek was named head coach prior to the 2009 season. In his first decade at the helm, Piontek has guided the program to two NCAA Regional Championships and six MIAA titles. Coming into this season as head coach, Piontek has led the Jennies to a 280-64 record. As an assistant, the Jennies were 729-174 in his 23 seasons.

An Air Force veteran who played volleyball while in the service, Piontek is active in the sport as he has helped several teams qualify for the USAV Nationals as a player and was a nationally certified referee and scorekeeper. He also served as a line judge during the beach volleyball competition at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The Jennies are back in action Friday against Emporia State.