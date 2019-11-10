Chiefs manage to blow 9-point 4th quarter lead

Ryan Tannehill’s 23-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left and Harrison Butker’s blocked field goal as time expired gave the Tennessee Titans to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-32. The Chiefs lined up for a field goal late but the snap caught holder Dustin Colquitt by surprise, and he threw the ball away in desperation for an intentional grounding which set the Titans up at their own 39. The Chiefs (6-4) had a final chance with Mahomes. He drove them down for Butker to attempt another field goal try from 52 yards. Joshua Kalu blocked the kick with his left hand.

Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His best pass came when he jumped up to throw and hit Mecole Hardman who ran for a 63-yard TD with 11:54 left to give Kansas City a 29-20 lead. However, the defense tired out as Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards, including a 68-yard TD that put Tennessee up 20-19 with 5:58 left in the third. His one-yard TD with 6:26 remaining pulled the Titans within 29-27.

The Chiefs hold just a one game lead over Oakland for the lead in AFC West.