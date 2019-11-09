Pierce City 45, Miller 13
Thayer 20, Cabool 14
Skyline 44, Lockwood/Golden City 12
Adrian 48, Wellington-Napoleon 12
Marceline 49, Carrollton 12
Brentwood 43, Harrisburg 0
South Callaway 43, South Shelby 36
Penney 42, Plattsburg 8
Putnam County 29, Scotland County 0
Ava 34, East Newton 6
Willow Springs 27, Liberty (Mountain View) 19
Lamar 50, Warsaw 6
Hallsville 42, Hermann 0
Clark County 52, Macon 14
Palmyra 44, Monroe City 22
Lafayette County 48, Hogan Prep 6
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 38, Knob Noster 6
Maryville 47, Lawson 0
Kennett 30, Potosi 12
St. Francis Borgia 20, St. Clair 13
Mexico 28, St. Charles West 20
Blair Oaks 48, Salem 0
Cassville 19, Monett 6
Seneca 14, Mt. Vernon 12
Odessa 55, Boonville 7
Chillicothe 44, Benton 14
Savannah 56, Cameron 14
Central (Cape Girardeau) 48, Hillsboro 8
Hannibal 40, St. Dominic 15
Liberty (Wentzville) 35, Kirksville 6
Camdenton 56, Washington 7
Lebanon 43, Helias Catholic 13
Platte County 23, Smithville 20
Jackson 55, Seckman 14
Eureka 43, Oakville 0
Vianney 23, Mehlville 10
Ft. Zumwalt North 63, Smith-Cotton 14
Carthage 48, Branson 10
Raytown 26, William Chrisman 7
Staley 19, Oak Park 7
Francis Howell 42, Hazelwood Central 6
Ft. Zumwalt West 20, Blue Springs 17
Marquette 31, Lindbergh 21
Liberty North 17, Rockhurst 14
North Shelby 54, Orrick 6
Mound City-Craig 44, North Andrew 32
MissouriNet high school football roundup scores from 11/8/19
