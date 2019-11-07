Catching up with Kim Anderson on Mizzou: “No one will ever know all the challenges.” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

With college basketball starting, I wanted to catch up with one of Missouri’s true sons who continues his passion for coaching in Kansas for the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Enjoy my visit with former Missouri player, assistant coach and one-time head coach Kim Anderson.

He’s at peace with coaching at the D-II level but still has strong feelings of how things went down in his three years running Mizzou men’s basketball