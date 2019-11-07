About 120 new jobs headed to southwest Missouri

Nearly 120 jobs are being relocated to southwest Missouri’s Springfield from Bass Pro Shops’ Cabela’s operation in Sidney, Nebraska. The timeline of when these jobs will be moved is unknown.

The company says employees who choose not to move to Springfield will be offered severance, as well as outplacement aid.

Cabela’s once employed around 2,000 people at its headquarters in Sidney before being bought by Bass Pro.

By Don Louzader of Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield

