Tilmon leads Tigers in opening win. Cuonzo: “best job since he’s been in a Mizzou uniform”

Mizzou Men’s Basketball defeated Incarnate Word, 82-42, on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena in the season opener. Jeremiah Tilmon set the tone on both ends of the floor all evening, collecting a career-high five blocks while pacing Mizzou with 16 points. During his career, the Tigers are a perfect 7-0 when Tilmon posts 16 or more points.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Xavier Pinson dished out five assists while attacking the paint all evening to earn plenty of trips to the charity stripe, as he added eight points from the line.

The Tigers shut down the Cardinals defensively all evening, forcing 21 turnovers while allowing the Cardinals to shoot just 27-percent from the field. Mizzou was able to use its physicality to dominate the paint on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Cardinals in the paint 42 to 22 and out-rebounding Incarnate Word 47 to 37.

The Tigers are back home Friday at 7pm against Northern Kentucky