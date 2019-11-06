Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Mizzou survives a scare from Western Illinois

Mizzou survives a scare from Western Illinois

By

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (1-0, 0-0 SEC) pulled out a 97-89 overtime victory over Western Illinois (0-1, 0-0 Summit) on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena to open the 2019-20 season. Five Tigers scored in double figures, including all four of Mizzou’s seniors, led by double-double performances from senior guard Amber Smith and redshirt senior forward Hannah Schuchts.

Mizzou needed a 7-0 run to pull to 68-68 in the fourth quarter. Schuchts hit a three-pointer late and the game went to overtime. After Western Illinois scored the first points of the overtime period, Mizzou responded with an 11-1 run.

Freshman forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) and freshman guard AIjha Blackwell (Berkeley, Mo.) each started in their first collegiate contests, and scored seven points and one point, respectively.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter