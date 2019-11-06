Mizzou survives a scare from Western Illinois

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (1-0, 0-0 SEC) pulled out a 97-89 overtime victory over Western Illinois (0-1, 0-0 Summit) on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena to open the 2019-20 season. Five Tigers scored in double figures, including all four of Mizzou’s seniors, led by double-double performances from senior guard Amber Smith and redshirt senior forward Hannah Schuchts.

Mizzou needed a 7-0 run to pull to 68-68 in the fourth quarter. Schuchts hit a three-pointer late and the game went to overtime. After Western Illinois scored the first points of the overtime period, Mizzou responded with an 11-1 run.

Freshman forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) and freshman guard AIjha Blackwell (Berkeley, Mo.) each started in their first collegiate contests, and scored seven points and one point, respectively.