Missouri State upsets #23 Minnesota for Coach Mox’s first win

Missouri State beat No. 23 Minnesota 77-69 on Tuesday for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s first victory as coach of the Lady Bears. Brice Calip scored a career-high 21 points, Jasmine Franklin had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Coach Mox’s first game after taking over for Kellie Harper who left for the Tennessee job.

Missouri State opened the game on an 18-4 run on its way to a school-record 11th straight victory on the road. The Lady Bears returned 12 players from last season’s Sweet 16 team that finished 16-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.