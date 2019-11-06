Heavy rain heading to far southern Missouri; forecasters warn of possible flooding (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says far southern Missouri towns could see two to three inches of rainfall by Thursday morning.

NWS Springfield warning coordination meteorologist Steve Runnels says Branson, Gainesville and West Plains could see three inches of rain.

“We’re going to see just a ton of rainfall coming out of Oklahoma moving into the southern part of Missouri during the course of the evening into the overnight hours,” Runnels says. “It’s something that’s kind of unusual for this time of the year.”

Runnels says prolonged rain could cause low-lying areas to flood, and warns about possible flooding after dark.

“People that are traveling along Highway 60 and on south should be anticipating very heavy rainfall starting sometime mid to late evening and lasting into the nighttime hours,” says Runnels.

Runnels says far southwest Missouri’s Anderson will also see heavy rainfall. Further north, Springfield and Nixa are expected to receive at least an inch of rain.

Click here to listen to the full two-minute interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield warning coordination meteorologist Steve Runnels, which was recorded on November 6, 2019:

