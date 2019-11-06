Gunby beats Pitman in Missouri House seat pickup for Democrats

Democrats are celebrating Tuesday’s election of Manchester’s Trish Gunby to the Missouri House, in a pickup of a seat formerly held by a key Republican.

Gunby received 3,357 votes to beat Ballwin Republican Lee Ann Pitman, who received 2,855 votes. The district, which is in west St. Louis County, was formerly held by Missouri Republican Party executive director Jean Evans.

Lawmakers in both parties traveled to the suburban district to campaign for their respective candidates, and Governor Mike Parson (R) also knocked on doors for Pitman.

Democrats won five of the six special elections on Tuesday. Four of those five seats are in strong Democratic districts, but Gunby’s race was a priority for both parties.

The other newly-elected state representatives are:

** Democrat Rasheen Aldridge, in St. Louis’ 78th district. He was unopposed and will replace former State Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis.

** Shell Knob Republican Scott Cupps, who defeated Cassville Democrat Lisa Kalp in southwest Missouri’s 158th district. It includes Barry County and small parts of Stone and Lawrence counties. Cupps will replace former State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, who’s now the state treasurer.

** Democrat Yolanda Young in the 22nd district, which includes Kansas City and parts of Jackson County. Young defeated Republican Tammy Louise Herrera and Green Party nominee Jeff Francis. Young will replace former State Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, who’s now a Kansas City Councilman.

** Democrat Mark Sharp in Kansas City’s 36th district. He defeated Green Party candidate Roberta Voorhees, and will replace former State Rep. DaRon McGee, D-Kansas City.

** Democrat Mike Person in north St. Louis County’s 74th district. He beat Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff, and will replace former State Rep. Cora Faith Walker, D-Ferguson.

The newly-elected state representatives are expected to be sworn-in when the 2020 legislative session starts in January.

Republicans will control the Missouri House 114-48 in January, with one vacancy.

