Bears beat on a buzzer beating. Roos roll. SLU coasts past Eagles

Missouri State men lose on a buzzer beater:

An open 20-foot jumper by Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong with 2.3 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Trojans past Missouri State, 67-66, in Springfield Tuesday in the men’s basketball season opener for both teams. The Bears (0-1) led for more than 36 minutes and overcame a brief, one-point deficit in the final minute on a pair of free throws from Tyrik Dixon to lead 66-65 late.

UMKC wins Donlon’s debut:

The Kansas City Men’s Basketball team opened a new era under the direction of head coach Billy Donlon and posted a 102-49 victory over Avila University (1-1) tonight in the season and home opener from the Swinney Center. The 53-point winning margin was the second-largest in school history as the offense was on display with four players in double-figures.

Billikens open with a big win:

Saint Louis took command with a 19-0 first-half run and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way in an 89-67 season-opening victory over Florida Gulf Coast Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens (1-0) were led by their two senior captains – Hasahn French (20 points) and Jordan Goodwin (18 point). French recorded three blocks and six rebounds, while Goodwin turned in a game-high nine rebounds and three steals.