Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch all get extended contracts from Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals made several announcements today during an afternoon press conference at Busch Stadium, including contract extensions for President Of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, Vice President & General Manager Michael Girsch and Manager Mike Shildt.

“Mo and his staff have helped to consistently guide our organization over the past 12 seasons, and after some recent close finishes, we were excited to see the team win the N.L. Central this season, and advance to the League Championship Series,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. “I’m pleased to announce today that Mo has agreed to continue to the lead our baseball operations into the next decade.”

Mozeliak, who joined the Cardinals organization in 1995, served as Senior Vice President & General Manager from October of 2007 to June of 2017, when he was promoted to the newly–created position of President of Baseball Operations. The Cardinals have advanced to the postseason in seven of their 12 seasons under Mozeliak, including two N.L. Championships and a World Series title in 2011. The Cardinals 73 postseason games during Mozeliak’s tenure are 2nd most in the majors, trailing only the Dodgers (82).

“I’m personally excited to remain with the Cardinals organization and thrilled to continue to lead our baseball operations group,’ stated Mozeliak. “We will continue to explore all avenues to make sure the Cardinals remain at the forefront as our Game continues to evolve.”

Girsch, who was named V.P. & General Manager in June of 2017, and has been a member of the Cardinals organization since 2006, oversaw the team’s first division title since 2015 this past season.

Shildt, named yesterday as a finalist for this BBWAA N.L. Manager of the Year Award, guided the team to a share of its 12th N.L. Central title in his first full season at the helm, overseeing a transformation of the team’s defense with record-setting performances, as the Cardinals became the first Major League team in history to go from worst to first in errors in back-to-back seasons. The Cardinals are 132-99 (.571 winning pct.) under Shildt since he was named interim manager on July 15, 2018. His new three-year contract extends thru the 2022 season.