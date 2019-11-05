Shildt finalist for Manager of the Year. Simmons gets another shot at the Hall

>>Cards’ Mike Shildt Is NL Manager of The Year Finalist

Mike Shildt is a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award. The Cardinals skipper is joined by Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker in the NL managerial race. Shildt guided St. Louis to its first division title since 2015 this season. The winner will be announced next week.

>>Former Cardinal Ted Simmons Has Another Chance At Hall Of Fame

Ted Simmons is getting another chance at the Hall of Fame. The longtime Cardinals All-Star catcher is among the ten men on the ballot for the National Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era election. Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the Modern Baseball Era Committee will be inducted in Cooperstown next summer. Simmons had 2,472 hits in his 21-season career, mostly with St. Louis.

>>Cards’ Extend Qualifying Offer To Marcell Ozuna

The Cardinals are working towards retaining Marcell Ozuna. St. Louis has extended a one-year qualifying offer to the free-agent outfielder worth 17.8-million-dollars. Ozuna has ten days to decide whether to accept it. Over two season with the Cards, Ozuna has hit .262 with 52 homers and 177 RBIs in 278 games.