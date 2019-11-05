Mules and Bearcats hold spots in regional football rankings. Griffons fighting to get in

The NCAA released their second Super Regional Rankings Monday afternoon and the 10th ranked Mules remain second in the rankings.

UCM is in Super Region III along with the Great American Conference (GAC), Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC). The top-seven teams in the final rankings following the season advance to the NCAA postseason. The top overall seed earns a first-round bye.

All of the top-10 teams remained the same with little shakeup. Ferris State of the GLIAC is still the No. 1 seed followed by the Mules. There are four teams from the MIAA in the top-10 in the rankings. Behind UCM is Northwest Missouri (7), and Missouri Western (8)

NCAA Super Region III Rankings

Rank School In-Region Record Overall Record Previous

1 Ferris State 8-0 9-0 1

2 Central Missouri 9-0 9-0 2

3 Ouachita Baptist 9-0 9-0 4

4 Harding 8-1 8-1 5

5 Indianapolis 7-1 7-1 3

6 Grand Valley State 6-1 8-1 7

7 Northwest Missouri 8-1 8-1 6

8 Missouri Western 7-2 7-2 8

9 Henderson State 8-1 8-1 10

10 Fort Hays State 7-2 7-2 9