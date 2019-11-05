Arch Madness stays at Enterprise Center through at least 2024

The State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will remain in St. Louis through at least 2024, MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin has announced. The existing agreement with the building concludes this coming March. The new agreement is for four tournaments in 2021 through 2024, with the MVC holding a one-year option for 2025.

Notably, the MVC will conduct its 30th-straight men’s basketball tournament — known as Arch Madness — in St. Louis in 2020 (March 5-8), having staged the event in Kiel Auditorium (1991), the Saint Louis Arena (1992-94) and Enterprise Center (1995-present).

“We’re elated to have had the opportunity to keep our basketball tournament here for such a long run,” said Commissioner Doug Elgin. “We owe the St. Louis Blues ownership a great debt by carving five consecutive dates out of the heart of the NHL schedule every March. Our State Farm MVC Tournament has established very deep roots in St. Louis, and this would never have been possible without the construction of Enterprise Center. And that has paid big dividends for the regional economy – our tournament has been a catalyst in providing the opportunity for The Valley and its local partners to collaborate in keeping St. Louis in the forefront among cities that are regularly awarded NCAA basketball events.”