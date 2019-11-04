SEMO moves into three-way tie for first

Daniel Santacaterina threw for 291 yards and a touchdown, and Geno Hess ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead #18 Southeast Missouri (6-3, 4-1) to a 32-13 win over Tennessee State (2-7, 1-4) Saturday at W.J. Hale Stadium. SEMO posted its third-straight win and beat the Tigers in Nashville for the first time since 1996. The Redhawks ended an eight-game losing streak on TSU’s home field.

The Redhawks, who have won five of their last six games, remains in a tie for first in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with UT Martin and Austin Peay.

SEMO returns home to host Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 9.