Most Missouri state employees will be off on both Thanksgiving and the following day

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order closing state offices on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is one of the 12 official state holidays, so Governor Mike Parson’s executive order means most state employees will be off on both Thanksgiving and the following day.

Governor Parson describes Thanksgiving as a time to remember the good things in our lives.

“Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends. Teresa and I hope this day will be a reminder of all the good that fills our lives. To all of our state team members, we are thankful for your hard work and dedication to serving Missouri. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year,” Parson said in a statement.

Click here to read the governor’s executive order.

The order impacts state employees in all 114 counties and St. Louis City. The largest impact is in Jefferson City, which has more than 14,000 state employees. State government is the largest employer in the Capital City.

State prisons will still operate on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, and the order does not impact emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

