Gordon wins 7th Gold Glove Award. Wong wins his first

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon has earned his seventh career Rawlings Gold Glove Award, receiving the award for the third time in as many seasons. Gordon was also honored as the top left fielder in the American League by Rawlings from 2011-14 and 2017-18. Dating back to 2011, Kansas City has won a Major League-best 17 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and are the only American League team with at least one winner in each of the last nine seasons (since 2011), trailing only Colorado’s streak of 10 straight seasons among Major League teams.

Gordon’s seven awards are second most in franchise history, trailing Frank White’s eight (1977-82, ’86-87).

Since moving to the outfield in 2010, only one other outfielder has more total chances that Gordon (2,788) and fewer errors (18): Nick Markakis (14 E in 2,918 TC).

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong was named the winner of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for National League second basemen, earning the honor for the first time in his career. He joined Fernando Viña (2001 & 2002) as the only Cardinals second basemen to have ever won the league’s award.

Wong led N.L. second basemen in total chances (671), assists (412), defensive zone rating (.819) and defensive runs saved (14), while finishing 2nd in double plays (103).