Central Missouri pulls off miracle comeback to improve to 9-0

The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Mules blocked a 30-yard field goal and then senior quarterback Brook Bolles tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Cameron Saunders with a second left to stun Nebraska-Kearney, 47-40, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Mules move to 9-0 for the first time in school history and improve 5-0 in games decided by eight points or less.

UNK was poised for another upset (beating 7th ranked Northwest Missouri State in Kearney Nebraska two weeks earlier) as it lead 40-30 with less than six minutes remaining. However, Bolles hit sophomore receiver Shae Wyatt for a 50-yard TD catch on 4th & 7 from midfield. The Mules then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, recovering the loose ball at the Loper 10-yard line. A field goal made it 40-40.

UNK took possession and marched down the field, setting up a potential game winning field goal with 19 seconds remaining. Junior end Ubong Udom blocked the kick with sophomore defensive back Dylan Price scooping up the ball and running 22 yards.

On the final play from scrimmage Bolles went to his right, rolled back to his left and found 6-7 junior tight end Zach Davison and Saunders streaking down the Loper sidelines. Only one UNK defensive back was in the area and an uncovered Saunders ran into the end zone for a stunning game winning touchdown.