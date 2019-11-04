Butker boots the game winner as Chiefs keep two-game lead in AFC West

Harrison Butker booted two late field goals including a 44-yarder as time expired to lift the Chiefs past the Vikings 26-23 in Kansas City. Butker nailed a 54-yard field goal to tie the game with 2:30 to play. Damien Williams ran for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs, who lead the AFC West at 6-and-3.

Matt Moore finished 25-of-35 for 275 yards and a TD to Tyreek Hill, who had six catches for 140 yards in the win. Kirk Cousins threw for 220 yards and three TD’s for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. The Chiefs are optimistic that Patrick Mahomes could return next game at Tennessee.

The victory is huge for the first place Chiefs as the rest of the AFC West went undefeated.

>>Broncos Hold Off Browns

(Denver, CO) — Brandon Allen threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns in place of Joe Flacco as the Broncos held off the Browns 24-19 in Denver. Noah Fant caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Courtland Sutton also caught a touchdown for Denver. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos, who improve to 3-and-6. Austin Seibert made four field goals for Cleveland. Baker Mayfield threw for 273 yards and a touchdown for the Browns. Jarvis Landry caught a touchdown for Cleveland, which drops to 2-and-6.

>>Raiders Drive Over Lions

(Oakland, CA) — Derek Carr threw fourth quarter touchdown passes to Foster Moreau and Hunter Renfrow as the Raiders topped the Lions 31-24 in Oakland. Josh Jacobs had 120 yards rushing on 28 carries and two touchdowns as the Raiders evened their record at 4-and-4. Matthew Stafford threw for 406 yards, three touchdowns and a pick for Detroit. Marvin Jones Junior, Kenny Golladay and J.D. McKissic had TD receptions for the Lions, who fell to 3-4-and-1.

>>Chargers Stymie Packers

(Carson, CA) — Phillip Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for 294 yards and Melvin Gordon rushed for 80 yards and two second half touchdowns as the Chargers beat the Packers 26-11 in Los Angeles. Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 4-and-5. Aaron Rodgers was just 23 for 35 for 161 yards in defeat. Jamaal Williams caught a 10-yard pass for Green Bay’s lone TD with 6:21 left. The Packers had their four-game winning streak snapped.