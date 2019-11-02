Drexel/Miami(FB) 13, Leeton/Chilhowee 0
North Shelby 76, Braymer/Breckenridge 7
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 46, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 0
Mound City-Craig 52, Rock Port 6
Brentwood 41, Louisiana 0
Hayti 64, Chaffee 0
Pierce City 41, Ash Grove 0
Thayer 45, Diamond 7
Cole Camp 44, Tipton 6
Lincoln def. Pleasant Hope, forfeit
Wellington-Napoleon 11, Cass-Midway 7
Marceline 48, St. Paul Lutheran 14
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 54, Santa Fe 20
Mid-Buchanan 55, Polo 8
Scotland County 44, Schuyler County 6
Cardinal Ritter def. Duchesne, forfeit
Ava 60, Mountain Grove 20
Liberty (Mountain View) 55, Forsyth 0
Centralia 52, Missouri Military Academy 6
Clark County 59, Van-Far/Community 14
Palmyra 44, Highland 12
Lathrop 62, Trenton 13, OT
Lawson 48, Lexington 10
Maryville 62, St. Joseph Christian 0
Central (Park Hills) 20, Dexter 0
St. Francis Borgia 57, Bayless 0
Moberly 35, Fulton 0
Blair Oaks 68, St. James 7
Buffalo 41, Eldon 6
Logan-Rogersville 26, Springfield Catholic 7
Salem 23, Osage 12
Cassville 48, Aurora 6
Mt. Vernon 33, Nevada 6
Seneca 21, Reeds Spring 14
Odessa 76, Clinton 8
Southern Boone County 48, St. Michael 3
Savannah 60, KC Northeast 0
St. Dominic 38, Marshall 14
Webb City 49, McDonald County 14
Excelsior Springs 28, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 24
Joplin 68, Jefferson City 16
Kirkwood 54, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Marquette 42, Kickapoo 7
Liberty (Wentzville) 42, Ft. Zumwalt South 7
Francis Howell 44, Francis Howell Central 0
MissouriNet high school football roundup scores from 11/1/19
