Why things will be different for Matheny in KC. #Mizzou hoops building chemistry. Vikings-Chiefs preview.

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

At first I was totally against Mike Matheny’s hiring in Kansas City, but after listening to him you know…maybe he deserves a second chance. He realizes he may have made some mistakes in St. Louis. Five of the best clips from Mike Matheny’s press conference.

Was there a chemistry issue inside the Mizzou men’s basketball locker room? Kind of sounded like it. That’s changed as the sophomores are turning into leaders. Hot takes from Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith.

Chiefs have lost 3-of-4, Vikings have won four straight. Our game preview with Mike Grimm of Minnesota News Network