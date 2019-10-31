Tricky Halloween travel and frightening temps during trick-or-treating

Much of Missouri woke up to a trace of snow and ice today. Northwest Missouri’s Trenton might have the most snow – about three inches. With the wet pavement and temperatures dipping, travel could be tricky. Lewis Kanofsky with the National Weather Service says to bundle up if you go out to trick-or-treat tonight because temps are expected to be in the 20s for most of the state.

“I would suggest to find some clever ways to work some warmer clothing into your costume – that would be a good plan,” he says. “Gloves are always a good idea, depending on how strong the wind is where you’re at, trying to protect some exposed skin, especially because this will be some of the coldest wind we’ve seen this season, folks might not be quite prepared for it yet.”

Kanofsky says we’ve seen chilly trick-or-treating before.

“As the seasons change, sometimes we have some stronger cold fronts come through. This is the fall season – this just happens to be the time of year where we can get some stronger fronts come through with some colder air behind it,” says Kanofsky.

Temps are expected to bounce back around 50 degrees statewide tomorrow.

