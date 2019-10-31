Mike Matheny named next Royals manager

According to Jeffrey Flanagan, writer for KCRoyals.com, the ball club has named former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as the Royals’ replacement for Ned Yost.

Per league source, the #Royals have hired Mike Matheny as their next manager. A press conference to introduce Matheny could happen today. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) October 31, 2019

In six-and-a-half seasons with the Cardinals, Matheny’s record was 591-474 during the regular season with a 21-22 postseason record that included three Central Division titles, a National League pennant, two other League Championship appearances and a World Series appearance in 2013. Matheny was fired at the All-Star break of the 2018 season and was hired by the Royals as a special advisor.

Matheny replaces Ned Yost who managed ten years in Kansas City and reached the World Series twice, winning in 2015.

My thoughts on the hire:

It was like Mike Matheny was handed the keys to a sports car when he took over the @Cardinals – He didn’t totally wreck it but he sure didn’t know how to handle it either Good luck with the @Royals https://t.co/RJimfcGb1F pic.twitter.com/qA3cKe9tcH — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) October 31, 2019