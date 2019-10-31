Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Mike Matheny named next Royals manager

Mike Matheny named next Royals manager

By

According to Jeffrey Flanagan, writer for KCRoyals.com, the ball club has named former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as the Royals’ replacement for Ned Yost.

In six-and-a-half seasons with the Cardinals, Matheny’s record was 591-474 during the regular season with a 21-22 postseason record that included three Central Division titles, a National League pennant, two other League Championship appearances and a World Series appearance in 2013. Matheny was fired at the All-Star break of the 2018 season and was hired by the Royals as a special advisor.

Matheny replaces Ned Yost who managed ten years in Kansas City and reached the World Series twice, winning in 2015.

My thoughts on the hire:

Subscribe to our daily newsletter