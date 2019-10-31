Missouri’s delegation votes along party lines on Trump impeachment rules

Missouri’s delegation voted today along party lines in passing a resolution that lays out the process for the public phase in the impeachment investigation of President Trump. No Republicans voted in favor of the measure and two Democrats, one from Minnesota and one from New Jersey, opposed the resolution. The measure passed 232 to 196.

The inquiry involves whether Trump crossed the line in a conversation with Ukraine’s president. Critics say Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to get dirt on likely Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.

Trump alleges that Biden tried to interfere in a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of a gas company there that Biden’s son has ties to. He calls the allegations a witch hunt. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, vigorously defends Trump and says he has zero problems with the conversation the president had.

