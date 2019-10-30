Winter weather continues in north Missouri; freeze warning on Halloween in northern and mid-Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for northern Missouri continues through Thursday morning. NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Joey Welsh says northeast Missouri towns like Kirksville, Shelbyville and Edina will see the heaviest snowfall.

“Kind of in that bulls eye area is northeast Missouri and they’re expecting one-and-a-half to two inches through tomorrow morning,” Welsh says.

While central Missouri is not in the advisory, NWS meteorologist Joey Welsh says Columbia and Jefferson City could see hazardous travel conditions Wednesday evening.

“Jefferson City and surrounding areas will see the potential for some wintry mix and maybe some very light ice accumulations,” says Welsh.

Welsh says the wintry mix will begin tonight at about 6 in Jefferson City, Columbia and Sedalia, before changing to all snow by about 9 p.m. He urges motorists in central Missouri to slow down and to give themselves extra time.

Meantime, the NWS in Pleasant Hill has issued a freeze warning for Halloween throughout northern and central Missouri. Welsh warns of rapidly falling temperatures, as snow continues to fall in north Missouri and mid-Missouri sees the wintry mix tonight.

“We’ll drop down to the 20’s tonight and, combined with the winds, we’ll see wind chill values in the teens even for Jefferson City and surrounding areas,” Welsh says.

Stay tuned to Missourinet and to your local radio affiliate for winter weather coverage.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Joey Welsh, which was recorded on October 30, 2019:

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet